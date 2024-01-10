Oxley Highway traffic conditions to change near Long Flat

Transport for NSW are advising motorists of changed traffic conditions starting next week on the Oxley Highway, near Long Flat.
Essential maintenance work between Stoney Creek and O'Neill's Creek on the Oxley Highway is scheduled to take place.
Works will be carried out from 6am to 6pm on weekdays starting from Monday, January 15.
Work will continue on Saturdays from 7am to 1pm.
It is expected to be completed in six months, weather permitting.
A single land alternating traffic flow arrangements will be in place as well as traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h will be in place.
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the directions of sign and traffic control.
For traffic updates, download the Live Traffic NSW app, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
