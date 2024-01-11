'Over the moon': Port Macquarie cheerleaders set to compete on world stage

A group of Port Macquarie cheerleaders is set to take on the world's best after being selected to represent Australia at the International Cheerleading Union (ICU) world championships.
Siblings Jett, 18, and Scout Hodgson, 14, will head to Florida in April for the once in a lifetime opportunity, along with Loghan Sculthorpe, 13, Anabelle Hicks, 12, Bonnie Russell, 14, and Ruby Revell, 15.
Jett said he was "beyond stoked" to represent Australia in cheerleading.
"I am just over the moon," he said. "We are only a small group on the Mid North Coast, so it's crazy to be given an opportunity like this.
"I am looking forward to being overseas and wearing the Australian colours.
"It's going to be an experience that I won't ever forget."
The athletes were selected following a rigorous national selection process that began with a video submission of skills, continued with a live audition for shortlisted athletes from across NSW, SA, VIC, QLD and WA at the Cheerleading Nationals in Sydney in early December.
Jett said he was excited about the trip, but there was also plenty of nervous energy associated with preparing for a trip abroad.
"I don't really have the words to describe our excitement, it's just going to be surreal to be competing on a world stage and representing our country and community.
"It will be great to be in another country as well, we just can't wait to be over there."
Anabelle, who is only entering her third year in cheerleading, said she was honoured to be given the opportunity to represent Australia on an international stage
"I am looking forward to competing and having really good bonding time with everybody else on the team and making heaps of new friends with people from other countries as well," she said.
"I am really proud of myself for being able to accomplish this and to be able to do that in such a short period of time."
Loghan said he's put a lot of thought into how the competition will run as they gear up for an intense training period in the lead up to the championships.
"I've been wondering about how hard [the competition] is going to be, because it is different from what we have been doing," he said.
"I think if we stick to what we know and put our best foot forward, we will be able to make everyone proud and hopefully get good results."
2024 is the first year that Australia will be taking a National Allstar Cheerleading team to compete in the Youth and Junior Cheerleading Worlds division.
It follows a sharp growth of the sport across the country, and the unprecedented success of the Australian Opens teams at the Cheerleading Worlds in 2023 who won a gold medal in the All Girl division and a silver medal in the Coed division.
The ICU governs the sport across 119 countries, all of whom have the right to enter a team into the Allstar Worlds competition.
Jett and Ruby will be wearing the green and gold in the junior division, for athletes aged between 15 and 18.
Anabelle, Bonnie, Scout and Loghan will be competing in the youth division, for athletes aged 12-14.
Training is already underway with daily mindset zoom classes, strength and conditioning three times a week and individual training to be posted online each week.
Anabelle, Bonnie, Loghan and Scout are off to The Great Aussie Bush Camp at Tea Gardens at the end of January for a weekend choreography and training session with their team, while Jett and Ruby are off to Melbourne at the end of the month for their first training camp and choreography.
Each team will only come together for three training weekends before leaving for Orlando, Florida, where they will train in US gyms ahead of the competition.
The opportunity is completely self-funded, with families relying on fundraising and donations from the Mid North Coast community.
To help assist the group with their travel costs, a series of community events will be held in the coming weeks.
