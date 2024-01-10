What's biting: offshore scene is the 'talk of the town'

The offshore scene is the talk of the town as is usual at this time of year, the Port Macquarie Garmin Golden Lure has been the focus for the week.
To date catches have been hot and cold, with the odd black marlin in close, a few sharks, whilst wider out has produced good numbers of striped marlin and mahi mahi. Fingers crossed the final days of competition will see better levels of action.
For Port Macquarie anglers, for fishing off the rocks reports have ranged from poor to encouraging depending upon where and when you went. In general, Point Plomer has been holding some nice luderick and a reasonable scattering of tailor, whilst Oxley and Lighthouse Beach have both produced bream.
With warm currents now close in, and lots of flooding up the coast in Queensland, look for an early start to our land-based game season. Whilst in the river, whiting numbers have picked up noticeably with Limeburners well worth a look. Live worms remain the bait of choice, however those who prefer to throw surface lures have also again enjoyed success.
Flathead catches also remain excellent, with the stretch from Settlement Point up to Rawdon Island producing great results on both live-bait and lures. On the bream front, the break walls are still worth a look with mullet fillets, mullet gut or brined prawns your best bets.
For crabbing enthusiasts, muddies have been indecisive in the lower reaches although some nice blue swimmers have been found around Pelican Island and on the weed beds in the main channel.
Further south on the beaches, despite this time of year not generally being rated highly, some reasonable action has been enjoyed by visiting and local anglers. The stretches of sand around Lake Cathie have produced good numbers of bream and flathead.
The beaches around the Camden Haven area seem to be holding a few tailor, with both pilchards and metal lures doing the job. The LUSC Family Fishing Bonanza was held last weekend, with challenging conditions there were still some great fish weighed in by competitors.
Sarah Hutchison won the Bay Explorer Marine Services biggest bream 'catch n release' with a 385mm bream. Well done, Sarah.
In the Macleay River region, there has hardly been a vacant parking spot at the boat ramps with local and visitor anglers spending as much time as they can on the local waterways.
In the river the break walls have been producing great numbers of mangrove jack, bream and flathead.
Whiting have been popular further upstream on the sand flats on hightide. For offshore anglers, we did see a run of mackerel last week, but it seems to have all gone a little quiet now. The South West Rocks and Hat Head FADs continue to produce nice feeds of mahi mahi for anglers, so far it has been a fantastic year for mahi mahi.
