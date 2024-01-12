Woman arrested morning before her hearing for alleged stolen NRMA vehicle

A woman out on bail in relation to a stolen vehicle was arrested in the early hours of the morning her hearing was set to take place.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Heather Maree Waters, 40, first appeared before Magistrate Georgina Darcy in custody at Port Macquarie Local Court on Tuesday, January 9.
The Port Macquarie woman had been apprehended earlier that morning for allegedly stealing a Samsung phone between 12.01am to 12.05am.
The court heard the victim had dropped their phone in the smoking section at the Westport Club. Police allege to have CCTV footage of Waters taking the phone.
Magistrate Darcy said that as Waters was unlikely to get jail time if convicted, and had made an effort in recent times to attend court, she would allow current bail conditions to remain with the additional condition Waters does not enter Westport Club.
Waters was later released to attend her hearing.
This matter will return to Port Macquarie Local Court on February 21.
Waters appeared before the court on the same day for her hearing in relation to a stolen vehicle.
Around 8.40pm on Tuesday, April 18 2023, emergency services were called to the intersection of Ocean Drive and Gordon Street, Port Macquarie following reports of a crash. Police were told an SUV and utility collided before the utility allegedly left the scene.
The driver of the SUV, an 18-year-old woman, had minor injuries.
On April 20, 2023 police searched a Port Macquarie property after obtaining a search warrant to search for a stolen vehicle and stolen property from inside the vehicle.
On the same day, Waters and a co-accused were arrested.
Waters was charged with obtaining an Isuzu D-MAX motor vehicle suspected of being stolen, seven counts of goods suspected of being stolen (not motor vehicle) and two counts of possessing a prohibited drug which she has pled not guilty to.
She was also later charged with failing to appear in accordance with her bail acknowledgement.
One of the key objections of the defence was that the police application to search for stolen property from inside the stolen vehicle was baseless.
The court heard that the Isuzu D-MAX had been bought by its owner as a written-off, former NRMA vehicle that was no longer in service.
During the hearing, Detective Daniel Sanger, who applied for the search warrant, was cross examined by Waters' lawyer Shalini Perera.
Ms Perera asked Detective Sanger to confirm he had taken the owner of the vehicle to the property and that the owner couldn't identify the tools found at the property as items from his vehicle.
Detective Sanger said he couldn't recall but did say that the owner of the vehicle couldn't identify some of the tools.
The court heard the application for the search warrant stated on April 17, 2023 that a vehicle had been stolen with a significant number of tools.
Detective Sanger told the court he had not spoken to the vehicle's owner prior to applying for the search warrant.
Ms Perera later told the court there was impropriety in relation to the search warrant.
"If the court finds the detective is genuine in respect to his belief that there was property within that vehicle... that's not enough," Ms Perera said.
If a person's civil liberty was to be curtailed by a search warrant, there had to be something solid put before the court, she said.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Griffin said she respectfully submitted that the gravity of the impropriety was neither reckless nor negligent.
Ms Perera's second objection was that police went outside their duty searching for property they didn't need to search for.
The court heard that not all of the search was captured on camera including power tools found between the house and car.
Ms Perera said a freezer, USB boxes, wallets, bags, small boxes and drawers at the property were searched. "All of which were items that were not going to contain tools, batteries and cables from an NRMA vehicle."
Ms Perera told the court that according to case law, with the search warrant police had applied for, any additional items police found that weren't part of their specified items had to be incidental.
Sergeant Griffin said that while the vehicle wasn't an operative NRMA vehicle, it still had NRMA signage and that the officer was operating under the assumption that it was a stolen NRMA vehicle.
Magistrate Darcy requested to watch the body-worn footage of the police search again and later determined she would not be giving a judgement on the issue that day.
The hearing is listed to continue on January 30 and March 15.
Waters' bail conditions are to continue.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.