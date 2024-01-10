Man accused of stealing from Forestry Corporation of NSW denied bail

A man accused of entering and stealing property from the Forestry Corporation of NSW has had his bail denied.
Kirean Allan George Wright, 29, appeared at the Port Macquarie Local Court before Magistrate Georgina Darcy via video link from the Mid North Coast Correctional Centre on Tuesday, January 9.
The Lakewood man is accused of unlawfully entering on enclosed lands at Maher Street, Wauchope and stealing $1200 worth of property from the Forestry Corporation of NSW between 6.30pm December 9 and 10pm December 10.
Wright is also facing charges for possessing 1.05 grams of methamphetamine on the same day he was apprehended by police on January 5.
Police prosecution told the court that Wright had a history of warrants, an excessive criminal history of similar offences and said he had an unacceptable risk of failing to appear in court.
The prosecution also stated that they had CCTV footage of Wright at the enclosed grounds.
Defence lawyer Michael Dampney said his client pleaded guilty to the drug possession but wanted to view the CCTV before entering a plea on the other two charges.
Mr Dampney proposed that Wright stay at his Lakewood home, report daily to police, agree to not go anywhere near the Forestry Corporation of NSW yard and agree not to take drugs or alcohol as part of his bail conditions.
He also said his client would forfeit $3,000 if he failed to appear before court.
Magistrate Darcy said that Wright's larceny charge was a point of concern
She said that the alleged crimes occurred while Wright was on a community corrections order imposed in November 2023 for breaking and entering.
"It's obvious that you do still have a drug problem because of the sequence I've already mentioned," she said.
She said that the conditions proposed did not adequately mitigate the risks.
Bail was formally refused.
The matter will return to court on January 17.
