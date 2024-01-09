Police await DNA results of clothes found in search for missing man Kyle Geaney

Police are waiting on DNA results to confirm if clothes found near the Lighthouse Beach area belong to missing Port Macquarie man Kyle Geaney who was last seen on October 26, 2023.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Police say items of clothing and a set of car keys were found along the walking trail near the Tacking Point Lighthouse in November following an extensive multi-agency search.
Mid North Coast Police District Chief Inspector Mick Aldridge said the items have been sent away for further testing as the search for the 41-year-old continues.
"Police are still continuing a number of lines of inquiry which includes forensic testing as well as inquiries through family and friends," he said.
"At the moment, we are still following up on Crime Stoppers leads and any information that comes in.
"Once we have the DNA test results, we will have a good idea on where to go from there in relation to the investigation."
Insp. Aldridge said they expect to receive the results in the coming weeks.
Kyle Geaney, aged 41, was last seen in Port Macquarie on October 26.
He was driving a 2014 white Ford Ranger XL dual cab bearing Queensland registration 466-ZGH.
When he could not be located or contacted, officers from Mid North Coast Police District were notified and a multi-agency search began.
It has included PolAir, Marine Rescue and the police dog squad.
As part of inquiries, police located the man's vehicle in the vicinity of Nobby's Beach. Officers have since located other personal items belonging to Kyle.
Police and family hold serious concerns for his welfare.
Kyle is described as being of Caucasian appearance, medium build, 177cm, medium length brown coloured hair and unshaven.
He was last seen wearing a blue vest with a long sleeve shirt, pants and shoes. The colour of the shirt, pants and shoes are unknown.
Anyone who has seen Kyle or has information of his whereabouts is urged to call Port Macquarie Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.