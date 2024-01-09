Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Police await DNA results of clothes found in search for missing man Kyle Geaney

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
Updated January 11 2024 - 2:43pm, first published January 10 2024 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture of the multi-agency search around the Tacking Point Lighthouse area in November, 2023, by Mardi Borg. Insert of missing Port Macquarie man Kyle Geaney supplied by NSW Police
Picture of the multi-agency search around the Tacking Point Lighthouse area in November, 2023, by Mardi Borg. Insert of missing Port Macquarie man Kyle Geaney supplied by NSW Police

Police are waiting on DNA results to confirm if clothes found near the Lighthouse Beach area belong to missing Port Macquarie man Kyle Geaney who was last seen on October 26, 2023.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mardi Borg

Mardi Borg

Journalist

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.