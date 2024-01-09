Police continue to appeal for sightings of missing man Brendan Speers

Police are continuing to appeal for public assistance to locate a man reported missing from Port Macquarie more than two weeks ago.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Brendan Speers, aged 60, was last seen on Williams Street, Port Macquarie, about 12pm on Monday, December 18, 2023; however, his current whereabouts are unknown.
On Thursday, December 21, 2023, officers from Mid North Coast Police District received a report in relation to concerns for the welfare of Brendan and commenced inquiries into his whereabouts.
Police are appealing for public assistance as his disappearance is out of character.
Mid North Coast Police District Chief Inspector Mick Aldridge said there have been reported sightings of Brendan in the Port Macquarie area.
He encouraged anyone with information about Brendan's whereabouts to contact police.
"We know he is in the Port Macquarie area through people who have sighted him," he said. "We are still appealing for members of the public to come forward if they see him.
"Police wish to speak with him to ensure that he is safe."
Brendan is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 170-175cm tall, of thin build, unshaven with grey hair.
He is known to frequent Bonny Hills, Lake Cathie and the Port Macquarie CBD.
Anyone who may have seen Brendan or has information on his whereabouts is urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.