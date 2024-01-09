Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Police continue to appeal for sightings of missing man Brendan Speers

By Staff Reporters
January 9 2024 - 2:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police believe Brendan Speers is in the Port Macquarie-Hastings area. Picture supplied
Police believe Brendan Speers is in the Port Macquarie-Hastings area. Picture supplied

Police are continuing to appeal for public assistance to locate a man reported missing from Port Macquarie more than two weeks ago.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.