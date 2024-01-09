Emergency services called to two Oxley Highway crashes within 12 hours

There have been two crashes at Port Macquarie's Lake Road and Oxley Highway roundabout in the space of 12 hours.
Two people were taken to hospital following a crash at the roundabout earlier this morning, Tuesday January 9.
Emergency services were called to the single-vehicle crash just before 1.30am.
A NSW Ambulance spokesperson said paramedics assessed a male and a female - both aged in their 20s - at the scene.
"They suffered minor injuries and were transported to Port Macquarie Base Hospital, both in a stable condition," the spokesperson said.
Emergency services were also called to the scene of another crash at the same location at 10.55am this morning, January 9.
Traffic in both directions was affected by the crash and motorists were advised to exercise caution and expect delays.
NSW Ambulance confirmed they did not transported anyone from this second crash to hospital.
The crash was cleared and traffic returned to normal just before 2pm on January 9.
Funding for an Oxley Highway intersection upgrade at Wrights Road and Lake Road was recently axed by the Australian Government.
The Albanese government committed to fund $4 million to plan upgrades to the well-known traffic choke points in the 2023-24 budget. The NSW government was to fund the remaining $1 million.
After releasing a national review of infrastructure, the federal government found the project was amongst those "that do not demonstrate merit, lack any national strategic rationale and do not meet the government's national investment priorities".
