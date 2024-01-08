Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Charges laid after three men allegedly assaulted with machete

By Staff Reporters
Updated January 11 2024 - 3:26pm, first published January 8 2024 - 1:54pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A man has been charged following an alleged attack with a machete on Horton Street.
A man has been charged following an alleged attack with a machete on Horton Street.

A man has been charged following an alleged attack with a machete in Port Macquarie.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.