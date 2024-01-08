Charges laid after three men allegedly assaulted with machete

A man has been charged following an alleged attack with a machete in Port Macquarie.
About 12am on Monday, January 7 emergency services were called to a licensed premises on Horton Street, Port Macquarie, following reports of a fight involving four men.
Police were told four men had been involved in an argument outside the premises, when one of the men allegedly attacked the other three with a machete.
The men aged 19, 22 and 23, were treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics and taken to Port Macquarie Hospital after sustaining lacerations. The injuries are not considered life-threatening.
Officers from Mid North Coast Police District attended and arrested a 24-year-old man at the scene.
He was taken to Port Macquarie Police Station where he was charged with three counts of reckless wounding, and use offensive weapon to commit an indictable offence.
The man appeared before Port Macquarie Local Court on Monday, January where he was granted strict conditional bail to appear before the same court on Wednesday, January 24.
