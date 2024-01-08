'So frustrating': tools worth thousands of dollars stolen from locked ute

A Port Macquarie business owner has been left "frustrated" after thousands of dollars worth of tools were stolen from the back of his ute.
Jack Vanderveer was driving back from a holiday in Queensland with his family when his ute broke down on Thursday, January 4.
"We were about halfway [back to Port Macquarie] when the car broke down," he said. "We were stuck on the side of the highway for about five hours with a two-year-old before a tow truck got us back to Port."
The ute was towed to a mechanic on Bay Street about 10pm on January 4.
"It was parked in a carpark and was right up against a brick wall at the back of the carpark," Mr Vanderveer said.
"It wasn't on a public road or anything."
The next morning Mr Vanderveer found out that about $6000 worth of tools had been stolen from his locked tool box in the back of his ute.
"All of my tools had been stolen."
Mr Vanderveer started his own concreting business about eight months ago and said he relies heavily on the tools to make an income for his family.
"They basically took every single expensive tool that I owned, from batteries to drills," he said.
"I had made sure everything was locked up and I had even taken my dirt bike out of the back as well.
"They would have had to pry open the toolbox to get to the tools."
Mr Vanderveer has reported the incident to the police.
"It's just so frustrating and it's very stressful. I just want my tools back," he said.
"You see this type of thing happen and think it won't happen to me, but it can happen to anyone."
Anyone who may have information about this incident is urged to contact Port Macquarie Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
