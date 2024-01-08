Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Comboyne Road closed for two weeks for landslip repairs

By Staff Reporters
Updated January 8 2024 - 1:06pm, first published 11:59am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Comboyne Road will be closed to all traffic for up to two weeks as the restoration works of the three major embankment slips enter a "difficult phase" of the project.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.