Whale dies after washing ashore near Lighthouse Beach

A melon-headed whale that washed ashore north of Port Macquarie's Lighthouse Beach on Friday evening has died.
ORRCA were made aware of the two-metre-long young adult whale about 6pm on January 5.
"It didn't actually strand itself, it was found in the water at Lighthouse Beach in the surf, but we couldn't get to it," ORRCA volunteer Leigh Mansfield said.
A multi-agency response was launched to try to save the young whale, including members from Surf Lifesaving NSW, ORRCA volunteers and National Parks and Wildlife Services.
"It was alive at that point and got washed out around the headland and then washed ashore on the rocks at Little Bay where it died," Mr Mansfield said.
The response team was dealing with challenging conditions.
"We had to anchor the whale to the rocks overnight until we had daylight," Mr Mansfield said.
"You have to look at safety when this type of thing happens and we couldn't have people out on the rocks when it's dark."
Volunteers returned early on Saturday morning, January 6 to remove the dead whale.
Melon-headed whales can be found off the NSW coast, however they are mainly found in deep tropical and subtropical waters.
ORRCA confirmed an autopsy will now be carried out to determine the cause of death.
