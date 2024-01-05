Construction on breakwall repair project faces further delay

Construction on the Port Macquarie Breakwall repair project won't start until mid-2024, with the project facing another further delay.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Transport for NSW (TfNSW) has confirmed there are "ongoing issues" with getting access to the site for construction.
Construction was originally scheduled to begin following the May 2023 Ironman event, but after an unsuccessful tender process, TfNSW then underwent a redesign of the project and went back out to tender in November, with work scheduled to start in March 2024.
A TfNSW spokesperson confirmed no tender has been issued for the work at this stage.
"Ongoing issues in getting access to the site for construction have resulted in a delay in our plans to publish the redesign of the project and issue a tender for the work," the spokesperson said.
"As we have not yet been able to issue the tender, we do not anticipate construction will commence before mid-2024."
Port Macquarie-Hastings Council ruled out Town Green east and Hay Street as a secondary access point to the site at council's 2023 September Ordinary Council Meeting.
TfNSW said they are continuing to work with businesses and stakeholders to resolve site access issues.
"TfNSW is committed to delivering critical repair work on the Port Macquarie Southern Breakwall," the spokesperson said.
"We will keep the community updated with our progress."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.