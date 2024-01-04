Local netballers' success at North Coast Academy of Sport trials

Members of the Hastings Valley Netball Association are scoring goals on and off the court.
Eight players and one umpire from the Hastings Valley Netball Association have been selected for the North Coast Academy of Sport program.
Port Macquarie resident Charlotte McEntyre was one of the players that travelled to Woolgoolga for the academy trials in October.
"It was really overwhelming because I wasn't actually expecting to get into the main squad," she said.
"There were so many other people and because I'm younger than other people as well, it was really exciting
"I wasn't expecting to get into the main spot."
Four of the local girls accepted into the program were 14-years-old at the time of the trials with the program accepting those turning 15 or 16-years-old in 2024.
Wauchope's Sophie Marchment was the Hastings member selected as an umpire for the program.
"I got into umpiring because I've seen a lot of the older girls from my club do it so I felt assured to do it, to help me get more knowledge as a player," she said.
"But its also enjoyable to see how the game flows all the time.
"And you meet a lot of new players and coaches who are really supportive as well."
The girls are looking forward to the program which has pathways to state teams and NSW premier league teams.
"I find it really good to push myself to my ability," Charlotte said.
"I think it's really good for me to continue going and to go to higher places like this if I have a career in netball."
"It really pushes me to do my best."
It's not just a triumphant moment for the girls.
Hastings Valley Netball Association umpire Lachlan Micalos has been selected as the assistant coach for the North Coast Academy of Sport's netball umpire coaching squad.
For the Hastings Valley Netball Association, its a proud moment to see so many young players make the cut.
Association publicity officer Linda Dewberry said that the executive committee as well as coaches and the clubs are really proud and excited.
"There's always so many girls that try out," she said.
"So to get eight plus our umpire into the program is pretty special."
Player Ava Nowlan was selected for the program last year and has made the team again for 2024.
"It's really awesome for her to be selected again," Ms Dewberry said.
"It shows that her development from last year to this year has improved as well so she's still one of the top performers."
The Association has been going from strength to strength with specialised coaching clinics available to local players and encouraging local talent.
But the acceptance into the program provides a big opportunity with former Hasting's players who have been in the Academy program going on to be selected in the 2024 NSW Premier League teams.
"It's opportunities to play," Ms Dewberry said.
"To also be coached and trained by other coaches from other areas.
"[The girls] will learn a different perspective on different drills, different ideas and different game strategies as well."
