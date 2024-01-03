Four teams nominate for 2024 Stan Austin under 16s cricket carnival

The annual Stan Austin Carnival will get underway next Monday, January 8.
Four teams will contest the under 16s cricket carnival, after a Newcastle based side withdrew, and then Far North Coast withdrew just before Christmas.
The sides competing will be North Coast (reigning winners from 2023), Newcastle, Mid North Coast and making a welcome return, Tamworth.
On day one, Mid North Coast meets Tamworth at Chatham Park and Newcastle Blasters play North Coast at Johnny Martin Oval.
Mid North Coast meets North Coast at Tuncurry Oval and Tamworth versus Newcastle Blasters at E G Trad Field, Old Bar, on day two.
Day three sees North Coast vs Tamworth at Tuncurry and Newcastle Blasters vs Mid North Coast at Cedar Party Reserve, Wingham.
All games start at 10am.
Thursday's grand final is scheduled for Johnny Martin, and the 3rd vs 4th match at Cedar Party Reserve.
