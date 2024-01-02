What's biting: fishing competition to start this weekend in Port Macquarie

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the Garmin Golden Lure Tournament, with a fantastic schedule ahead for competing anglers, fingers crossed the weather improves for the weekend.
Head down to the Hastings River water front on Saturday morning at 7.45am to watch all the boats head to sea for the sail past. The tournament is based from the Port Macquarie Marina, with the public always welcome to observe the weigh station each afternoon.
On the game fishing front a couple of black marlin were caught off South West Rocks over the Christmas period, along with some striped marlin caught out wide in one to two hundred metres of water.
Over the last couple of days Grassy Head has started to produce the odd spanish and spotted mackerel. A good push of current and it won't be long until we start to see the mackerel and marlin further south.
In the Hastings River, action has been consistent over the past week with just about every available piece of foreshore occupied by both local and visitor anglers.
Star attractions have again been the summer staples of flathead, bream and whiting, with some great results caught on the top of hightide using bait.
For anglers looking for a feed of mud crabs it has been quiet but there have been some decent numbers of blue swimmer crabs.
Lake Cathie is the place to be these holidays with families and friends enjoying every moment down on the lake.
Whiting are firing on lures on the sand flats and there are still some great catches of flathead around the bridge and boat ramp.
Anglers travelling further upstream into Lake Innes are having success in their mud crab traps with some great crabs caught during the week.
In the Camden Haven River this week, bream numbers remain exceptional around the river mouth using mullet strips and prawns for the best bait.
Flathead have also been terrific, with great reports from local anglers throughout the system.
For offshore fishing, the local reefs have produced a few decent snapper, pearl perch and kingfish off Bonny Hills and Mermaid Reef.
Further north, the South West Rocks fishing scene has been popular with local and visitor anglers packing out the boat ramps each day.
With challenging weather conditions for anglers during the week, those who managed to get to sea caught a couple of black marlin off Trial Bay Gaol, mahi mahi off the South West Rocks FAD and a few mackerel off Grassy Head.
The Macleay River has cleared up resulting in a couple of Cobia caught along the breakwall and the odd mulloway on live bait.
