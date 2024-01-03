Esra's record breaking hike: youngest Aussie to reach base camp

Not many people can say they've hiked a Himalayan trail at five-years-old.
But former Port Macquarie resident Esra Anderson can claim to be the youngest Australian to reach the Annapurna base camp after completing the hike with her family in August 2022 at the age of five.
Joined by family including her father, former Mid North Coast rugby coach Angus Anderson, Esra has become not only the youngest Australian to reach the base camp but likely the youngest person to have completed the hike.
When asked what her favourite part of the hike was, her answer was simple.
"Being there as a family," she said.
The Anderson family have been living in Ireland for the last three years, with the children finishing school in the middle of the year, and decided to join family friends for a trip overseas.
"We had a bit of time up our sleeves so we thought we'd go trekking and spend a bit of quality family time before we came back to Australia," Mr Anderson said.
"The father [of the family they were travelling with] had done the Annapurna base camp trek about 25 years ago.
"He thought it would be a really great resilience building and character building for his family and we decided to join off the back of that."
As the trip was completed over monsoon season, Esra only received assistance over water crossings which were difficult and dangerous.
"It was very challenging and certainly some moments in the walk that were quite stressful as a result because it's quite technical," Mr Anderson said.
"Mudslides, the high rainfall and melting snow meant that some of the water crossings were quite hard."
Esra agreed with her father.
"I think [the water crossings] were very scary," she said.
The trip is approximately 60 kilometres long, but to reach the 4130 metre base camp is no easy feat.
"Up the Himalayan mountains, it's certainly a lot more demanding I'd say," Mr Anderson said.
"We were doing nine hours a day," Esra said.
To make it to the top, however, the family was walking for 13 hours in the second final day.
"It was quite tough," Mr Anderson said.
"You climb, climb, climb and then you get up early the next morning for a two hour trek to get to the base camp."
"It was quite a nice feeling to arrive."
Esra has finished the trip with not just a record but plenty of memories including gifting her shirt to a young Nepalese girl in her journey down from the base camp.
"I saw a little baby and she was so cute- I gave her my flamingo shirt," Esra said.
"She really liked it because it was really puffy with the flamingo feathers."
A number of local village dogs also joined the family with the mountain canines bonding with Esra.
"[The dogs] would connect with Esra and they'd go with her from village to village for many hours each day," Mr Anderson said.
"She had a couple of dogs in tow that were difficult to say good bye to in the end."
The now six-year-old will be returning to Australia well travelled when her dad moves back to NSW for a coaching role for the Southern Districts First Grade team.
But the buzz of being a record-holder hasn't worn off yet.
"[I feel] really good," she said.
"[I'm] proud of myself."
But if Esra was to go back to the base camp, she has decided it would have to be in winter and not during monsoon season.
"I thought it was good," she said.
"I kind of liked it [but] I didn't like it because it was very long and I don't like the waterfalls."
It's a proud moment for the family.
"People were like...is she really going up that mountain?" Mr Anderson said.
"And the Nepalese people who live there- they don't trek all the way to base camp and they were like 'we don't see people your age come through, what's going on?
"It was great."
