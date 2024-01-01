New year, new baby: Meet Port Macquarie's first bub born in 2024

The new year has brought in a new addition to this Mid North Coast family, with the arrival of little Cooper Lydan Pearce.
Taylah Reid and Alex Pearce welcomed their second child and Port Macquarie Base Hospital's first baby delivered for 2024 in the early hours of January 1.
The Wauchope couple had spent the night before watching the fireworks at Westport for New Years Eve, with Ms Reid suspecting that her son was due to arrive soon.
"I could feel it and I thought it was going to come," she said.
"I said to Alex, I think it's going to come tomorrow.
"Then around 1.30am this morning, I started getting pretty bad contractions."
Despite arriving five days after his due date, little Cooper was a speedy delivery.
Ms Reid and Mr Pearce entered the birthing suit at 7am
Nine minutes later, their bundle of joy was born.
"It's been lovely," Ms Reid said.
"All the midwives have been great."
Coming in at 50 centimetres and weighing 3345 grams (7.37 pounds), the new family member will be travelling home tomorrow to join his older sister Kinsley.
Delivering a child in the new year is always a special occasion for Port Macquarie with January 1, 2001 a particularly busy day for the maternity ward.
For Ms Reid and Mr Pearce, the holiday is all that extra bit special now especially with future birthdays ahead.
"It'll be a two day celebration," Mr Pearce said.
While many are making New Year resolutions and goals, the couple's hope for Cooper in 2024 is simple.
"Just to make sure he's happy and healthy," Ms Reid said.
