Photos: Port Macquarie enjoys relaxing start to new year

Residents and tourists holidaying at Port Macquarie haven't let the wet weather dampen their spirits as they enjoyed a relaxing start to the year by the water.
The Bureau of Meteorology predicts cloudy weather for the rest of the week with rainy conditions and thunderstorms also on the radar.
Despite the gloomy weather, the region is buzzing with residents and tourists making the most of the holiday season.
Port Macquarie's beaches were bustling on January 1 with post-New Year's Eve celebrations making their way to the waterside.
We ventured outside to capture some of the action.
Port Macquarie local Marilyn Wills was joined by her daughter Karen who is visiting from Sweden. The pair went to Tacking Point to spend time on the beach.
The Bradley family have spent the holidays travelling down the coast and enjoyed a rest at Tacking Point after driving down from South West Rocks.
Shopping has also been a popular pastime as people snap up bargains at the post-Christmas sales, providing a boost to businesses.
