Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Photos: Port Macquarie enjoys relaxing start to new year

By Mardi Borg and Emily Walker
Updated January 2 2024 - 9:52am, first published January 1 2024 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Residents and tourists holidaying at Port Macquarie haven't let the wet weather dampen their spirits as they enjoyed a relaxing start to the year by the water.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.