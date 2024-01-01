Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Crime

Mid North Coast police usher in new year with high speed pursuit

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
Updated January 11 2024 - 2:00pm, first published January 1 2024 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police spent their New Year's Eve with a police pursuit starting in Nabiac and ending at Kundabung.
Police spent their New Year's Eve with a police pursuit starting in Nabiac and ending at Kundabung.

While others were watching fireworks, Mid North Coast police ended their 2023 with a high speed pursuit along the Pacific Highway.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Walker

Emily Walker

Journalist

Reporter at Macleay Argus and Port Macquarie News.

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.