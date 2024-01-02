Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

50 years Young: carnival celebrates milestone moment

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
Updated January 11 2024 - 11:05am, first published January 2 2024 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Young's Family Carnival celebrates 50 years visiting Port Macquarie. Pictures supplied/by Emily Walker
The Young's Family Carnival celebrates 50 years visiting Port Macquarie. Pictures supplied/by Emily Walker

A Port Macquarie tradition that started by chance thanks to a holiday is celebrating half a century in the local area.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Walker

Emily Walker

Journalist

Reporter at Macleay Argus and Port Macquarie News.

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.