50 years Young: carnival celebrates milestone moment

A Port Macquarie tradition that started by chance thanks to a holiday is celebrating half a century in the local area.
The Young's family carnival is celebrating its 50th year of visiting Port Macquarie after first opening the gates to the public in December 1973.
The beloved carnival has been visiting Port Macquarie every year over the December- January holiday break.
Family member Adele Welland said the coastal town had become part of the family.
"Everyone loves coming back here because it's where a lot of them have grown up," she said.
"We love the people, we love the place.
"It's so beautiful here."
For decades, the Young family have travelled with the agricultural shows across Australia week to week with Port Macquarie their biggest event of the year.
"Our agricultural shows finish around November," Ms Welland said.
"So we get about two weeks off and then we come up here.
"We get to enjoy visiting places during the day in Port Macquarie and then in the evening we come here and work the carnival."
The 50 year tradition began after Margaret and Bernie "Pop" Young visited Port Macquarie on the way back from a holiday in Brisbane and fell in love with the town.
After getting papers filled out at the local council, the festival opened in December 1973, situated where the current Officeworks building is based.
Back then, the list of rides included Mini Dodgems, Tilt-A-Whirl, Ferris Wheel and the Cha Cha- some of which are still part of the carnival today.
The carnival later arrived at its current location at Westport Park in 1998 and has stayed there ever since.
But after Mrs Young passed away, her children and grandchildren stepped up to the plate to continue running the carnival.
Her children Bernie "Big Bernie", Robert and Leonie Young are still at the carnival, keeping festivities high.
"I came out [to Port Macquarie] when I was 11-years-old so most of my life," Robert said.
"I've worked out that we spent on average five or six weeks a year here for 50 years so I've spent five years in town."
The brothers said that it was natural for them to come back to Port Macquarie each year.
"We've got friends we've known all of our lives so we're very fortunate in that sense," Bernie said.
"We've met plenty of friends over the time here and we still meet up every year.
"Plenty of memories that's for sure."
The anniversary has had the family going through photo books and sharing stories that the younger generation hasn't heard before like a hailstorm in 1986 that sent a portable toilet flying.
Despite the wet weather, the Young family has never missed a season at Port Macquarie and has only closed down on specific days when weather is unsafe.
Future generations can expect to hear plenty of other stories including the Ferris Wheel and Merry-Go-Round which were featured in the Baz Luhrmann film, Elvis!
For many of the operators at the beloved carnival, the industry runs through in their blood.
When Pop and Margaret first started, they offered family and friends to be part of the carnival with fourth and fifth generation showmen still setting up at the yearly event.
Pop and Margaret's grandchildren, Bernie Young, Rochelle Young and Christopher Young all work at the carnival, continuing the family tradition.
Their biggest hope is to continue making their grandmother proud by running a carnival that holds strong family values and allows families to creat joy filled memories year after year.
"It's a long tradition," Ms Welland said
"They just love it- It's their home. It's their everything."
The youngest Bernie Young said that keeping up the family tradition meant everything to them.
"Obviously we stick together [and] hopefully it works together," he said.
Rochelle Young also said it felt great to be part of a family with such a history.
"Lots of families don't have histories so large and so known," she said.
"It's really great for us to be all together and our kids even to be able to continue on the legacy."
Rochelle's children may not be old enough to work any of the rides but the visiting the carnival is still very special.
"It feels awesome because it's what I know," Rochelle said.
"So it's showing them all the different things that I grew up with that normal kids do not grow up with.
"It's cool giving them a different life and they even tell their friends about it...."
Unlike the other members of the Young family, Ms Welland wasn't raised surrounded by amusement rides and popcorn.
She comes from a background in property law in Melbourne but after meeting the youngest Bernie Young, she took the plunge and fell in love with the carnival lifestyle
"It's just the atmosphere, the people," she said.
"We get to watch people get older as the years go on because every year you see a lot of the same faces.
"It is so beautiful."
The Young's Family Carnival is open every night until Saturday, January 20 2024 with unlimited ride wristbands available.
The Youngs Family Carnival Facebook page will include updates and throwback photos.
