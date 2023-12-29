Camden Haven volunteers make a difference for stroke patients

Camden Haven United Hospital Auxiliary (UHA) volunteers' donations are set to make a real difference for stroke patients at Mid North Coast hospitals.
The local volunteers have donated $12,000 worth of medical equipment to improve the care and comfort of patients recovering from a stoke or brain injury with donations going to Wauchope and Port Macquarie Hospitals.
Wauchope District Memorial Hospital received a $6300 pressure relief recliner and a $5000 vital signs monitor which provides data on blood pressure, pulse, temperature, and oxygen saturation.
Nurse Unit Manager Nez Cook said the recliner was a comfort item that would make a real difference to patients.
"It provides support by holding patients upright when their core muscles have been affected," she said.
"The recliner also helps prevent pressure injuries and can be used to move patients outside in a level of comfort that just isn't available in a wheelchair.
"We are so grateful for this donation and thank the Camden Haven UHA volunteers for their generosity and compassion."
The volunteers also donated two electrical stimulation machines for muscle activation post stroke to Port Macquarie Base Hospital's Occupational Therapy department.
The device makes a significant contribution to muscle strengthening and control in patients who are undergoing therapy to restore movement in their arms.
Camden Haven UHA President Jennifer Lucey thanked the community for supporting the volunteers' fundraising efforts.
"Our raffles, our garage sales and fetes are generously supported by the Camden Haven community, and, in turn, we are able to support our local public hospitals," Ms Lucey said.
"It's a team effort, and we are proud to be a part of it."
