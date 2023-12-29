Port Macquarie News
Camden Haven volunteers make a difference for stroke patients

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
December 29 2023 - 12:00pm
PMBH Occupational Therapy Manager Ben Walking and Occupational Therapist Natalie Drury with Camden Haven UHA Treasurer Joanne Thorpe and one of the donated electrical stimulation machines. Picture supplied
PMBH Occupational Therapy Manager Ben Walking and Occupational Therapist Natalie Drury with Camden Haven UHA Treasurer Joanne Thorpe and one of the donated electrical stimulation machines. Picture supplied

Camden Haven United Hospital Auxiliary (UHA) volunteers' donations are set to make a real difference for stroke patients at Mid North Coast hospitals.

Local News

