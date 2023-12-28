Port Macquarie News
What's biting: snapper, teraglin and pearl perch in the water

By Columnist Kate Shelton
December 29 2023 - 4:00am
Ty Vassallo with his first teraglin that he caught fishing with his dad out of the Camden Haven. Picture supplied
What a fantastic week it has been, I had so many reports come through from anglers and it was great to see so many people fishing with beautiful weather conditions.

