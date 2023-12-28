Port Macquarie SES unit prepares for New Year's Eve after wet holiday period

NSW SES Port Macquarie Unit have kept busy this holiday season attending to jobs and are gearing up for a wet New Year's Eve.
Storms and rain have plagued much of the state with the Mid North Coast getting hit with wet weather from Christmas Eve to Boxing Day.
NSW SES Port Macquarie Unit Commander Katie Blake said during this period the unit attended approximately 12 jobs in the local area.
"We've had our little Christmas burst and we're gearing up to make sure we're prepped and ready," she said.
"We've checked our availability up until New Year's because I think they're broadcasting slightly wild weather to come New Year's Eve and the first hour or two of the New Year.
"But who knows, it could be a bit further north or a bit further south."
While conditions in Queensland have seen some members travelling north to provide assistance, local volunteers have attended to tree related accidents and leaky roofs due to uncleared gutters.
"It's always a good time to remind people to clear your gutters, trim back trees and overhanging branches, and do your storm preparedness," Ms Blake said.
But data has revealed that summer wasn't the only time the area experienced troubling weather this year.
NRMA Insurance Wild Weather Tracker found that the Mid North Coast was the second hardest hit region in NSW for wild weather claims in spring 2023.
The region made up 8.8 per cent of the 39 per cent of home claims across the state made due to severe weather in that period.
According to home and motor claims, Port Macquarie was not only the town hit the hardest by wild weather on the Mid North Coast but was also the town most affected in the state.
Ms Blake said she wasn't particularly surprised by the statistics and said it depended on when statistics were drawn.
"We've been quite busy throughout," she said .
"When you look at the number of jobs we average, it's fairly constant throughout the year that we get a few trees down, a few branches down.
"We get the storms that come through which particularly at the moment with the thunderstorms, you get sort of big downpours that are localized."
Earlier this year, the town was hit by a microburst which Ms Blake said generated a couple hundred jobs for the unit.
