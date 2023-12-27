Port Macquarie News
103 years young: Port Macquarie resident celebrates milestone

By Staff Reporters
December 28 2023 - 4:00am
Port Macquarie Garden Village resident Grace Symons celebrated her 103rd birthday with an afternoon tea alongside family and friends on December 16. Picture supplied
Port Macquarie resident Grace Symons has capped off her 2023 with a terrific accomplishment.

