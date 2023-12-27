103 years young: Port Macquarie resident celebrates milestone

Port Macquarie resident Grace Symons has capped off her 2023 with a terrific accomplishment.
The Garden Village resident celebrated her 103rd birthday with an afternoon tea alongside family and friends on December 16.
When asked about her longevity secret, Ms Symons' response was simple.
"I don't let secrets out," she said.
"If I let the secret out it would go right through this room before you could blink."
"I don't know exactly why I've lived to 103 but if you are good and try hard enough you will get to where I am."
Other residents acknowledged and congratulated Ms Symon's on her birthday.
"How fortunate are we to have a person 103 in our midst," resident Frank Hardy said.
"And I compared it with my 95-years-old and hoped that I could reach 103 at some time in the future.
"You look remarkably well preserved for a lady of your age- I congratulate you and would like to wish you many happy birthdays from now on."
On top of celebrating her birthday with her daughter Dale and friends, Ms Symons had also received a letter from Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Governor General David Hurley on December 14.
The letter congratulated her on her 103rd birthday achievement.
Ms Symons was born in Sydney in 1920 and grew up in Arncliffe surrounded by nature, fields and a running creek.
She said she could remember he mother's big wide veranda where she watched the kids play.
Later in life she was cared for by her daughter Dale before moving into Garden Village in Port Macquarie.
There, she was one of the first seniors in regional New South Wales to receive a COVID vaccination days after her 100th birthday.
"I don't know if they will knock it on the head, but it can't last forever," she said at the time.
"Nothing ever lasts forever, whether it's good or bad."
In her time in Garden Village, Ms Symons has taken part in activities including the Virtual Reality Experiences and has appeared on local television showcasing advances with SMART Boards.
We are so delighted that Grace lives in the Garden Village community showing kindness and friendship to everyone around her," Garden Village CEO Craig Wearne said.
"Formally, the name Grace has a meaning of goodness and generosity - both describing Grace well.
"Happy Birthday Grace!"
