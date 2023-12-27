Port Macquarie News
Town Beach lifeguard's Boxing Day mass rescue: eight saved, one taken to hospital

Emily Walker
Emily Walker
Updated December 27 2023 - 11:21am, first published 11:19am
Lifeguards Blake Polverino and Nicholas Rickwood are back in the watch tower after conducting a successful mass rescue yesterday (December 26). Picture by Emily Walker
A group of eight including adults and children had a lucky escape from a rip thanks to the quick response from Town Beach Lifeguards.

