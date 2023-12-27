Town Beach lifeguard's Boxing Day mass rescue: eight saved, one taken to hospital

A group of eight including adults and children had a lucky escape from a rip thanks to the quick response from Town Beach Lifeguards.
Lifeguards at Town Beach responded to a mass rescue of eight people who had been pulled into a rip near the shore just after 6pm on Tuesday, December 26.
Blake Polverino and Nicholas Rickwood had just finished their lifeguard duties for Boxing Day, packed up and were about to leave when the incident occurred.
"It started off as just one or two people in trouble," Mr Rickwood said.
"We weren't quite sure if they were capable of getting back to shore themselves so we started to think, what can we do, turned around and grabbed the rest of the gear.
"And that's when the [adults] jumped in to help and it kind of got hairy."
Both lifeguards were in the water and rescued all eight people from the rip just as the afternoon thunderstorm began to roll in.
"It was chaos," Mr Rickwood said.
"It could have been really life threatening for sure.
"There were still members of the public on the beach but we don't encourage people who aren't trained or confident jumping in to help people."
A man in his 40s who was rescued by Mr Rickwood and Mr Polverino, required oxygen therapy.
He was later treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics who took him to Port Macquarie Base Hospital in a stable condition.
The man was discharged later that day after a short period of observation.
As hundreds descend on Mid North Coast beaches, lifeguards have been busy patrolling and monitoring conditions.
The rip that has formed near the Town Beach flag area has led to a few rescues and assistance this holiday period.
Mr Rickwood reminded people to be safe this holiday season and heed warnings from lifeguards.
"The flags are up for a reaosn, we put the signs up for the reason," he said.
"We're not just playing games- it's serious.
"We've got a lot of people to manage so people [should] just pay attention and read signage."
