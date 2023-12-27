Port Macquarie News
Kerrie Borger's final day: NSW's first female bookmaker retires

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
December 27 2023 - 12:07pm
NSW's first registered female bookmaker Kerrie Borger marked the end of her decades-long career with her final day at the Woop Woop Cup in Wauchope. Picture by Emily Walker
As crowds cheered in the stands of the Wauchope Jockey Club on Boxing Day, NSW's first registered female bookmaker marked the end of her decades-long career.

