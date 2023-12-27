Kerrie Borger's final day: NSW's first female bookmaker retires

As crowds cheered in the stands of the Wauchope Jockey Club on Boxing Day, NSW's first registered female bookmaker marked the end of her decades-long career.
The Mid North Coast's Kerrie Borger has been a staple at many country races over the years.
But with over 27-and-a-half-years in the business, Ms Borger decided it was time to retire with her last day at the Woop Woop Cup alongside her daughter Jo-Anne Borger.
"It's a bit of a thrill," Ms Borger said.
"That's why I said I can do one last day, it can be here, we can be side by side and it'll be great.
"I love Wauchope...it's a great day."
Ms Borger said the cup was a nice way to finish her career.
In June 1996, she made history as the first female bookmaker in the NSW Bookmakers Co-operative and has stayed in the industry ever since.
"I just liked the lifestyle," she said.
"I decided, we'll have a go at this."
"It just became a way of life."
Over the years, Ms Borger has seen the rise and fall of country racing.
"I originally had three permanent staff and we travelled from Wyong to the Tweed," he said.
"Racing was every Saturday [but] it's not that anymore."
Many country races now take place midweek with less people at the races as a result.
It's had an impact on bookmakers who have had their fair share of troubles over the years.
"We're a little bit hamstrung now," Ms Borger said.
"It is a dying art but you adapt.
"You adapt so we're able to do what's available."
Even though Ms Borger is retiring, she still plans to make appearances at the country races by helping her daughter, Jo-Anne.
Ms Borger said it was good to see her daughter following in her footsteps.
"Because she's been on the race track since she was a little girl and got her licence at 18," she said.
"She didn't work with me originally because I had my own staff and I don't displace them so she had to wait until someone retired.
"Then she stepped for my staff and it's just been her and I ever since."
With her daughter taking over, Ms Borger is looking forward to having time off to travel, with her eyes set on the Great Ocean Road and Queensland.
"I'd like to go to New Zealand and a few other places," she said.
"But we'll see."
