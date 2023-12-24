Wet Christmas forecast: thunderstorm warning issued

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of the Mid North Coast as residents and visitors prepare for Christmas Day.
The Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe thunderstorm warning at 12.22pm on Sunday, December 24 with parts of the Mid North Coast to expect damaging winds, large hailstorms and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding over the next several hours.
Weatherzone meteorologist Corine Brown said that the storm was likely to develop in the afternoon of Christmas Day as well.
"We do have quite a significant, quite deep trough passing over NSW," she said
"Particularly through (Christmas Eve) which is going to impact more of the inland parts of the state.
"But then from Christmas Eve, that starts to shift and it's quite unstable so there is the potential for storms around the Port Macquarie up to the South West Rock area."
Wet weather has been predicted for the NSW coast for much of the holiday period.
Ms Brown said the wet weather should also continue into Boxing Day (December 26) and there could be further showers later.
"There are some early indications that we could see some rain or showers, maybe a storm or two in the New Years period," she said.
"But models are looking quite uncertain about that at this point so hopefully that firms up in the coming days."
It's bad news for beach goers who were hoping to hit the beach on Christmas.
"We are looking at a major storm outbreak [over the Christmas period] and for a lot of the state," Mr Brown said.
NSW SES has reminded residents to take care, prepare your home, never drive through floodwater and monitor conditions.
SW SES Deputy Commissioner Debbie Platz urged the community to prepare their homes and not take a risk should flash flooding occur.
"We're expecting 50 to 100 millimetres rainfall in parts of the state from Sunday, and we are concerned about the potential for flash flooding and storm damage," she said.
"The most important thing the community can do is to avoid travelling through flood waters.
You don't know what debris or damage to the road could be below the surface.
Deputy Commissioner Platz said NSW SES crews were ready to respond to any calls for assistance during the Christmas period.
"Our dedicated volunteers are ready to assist their communities during the forecast weather events, should people need help with storm damage or flooding," she said.
"We are continuing to monitor the conditions, and are prepared to preposition assets and personnel should it be required."
The NSW SES suggest people should:
To stay up to date with current warnings, monitor Hazards Near Me, the Bureau of Meteorology and the NSW SES social media pages.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.