Ex-Mid North Coast local winning awards for horses too small for saddles

While rearing horses may be nothing out of the ordinary around Gloucester, one former resident is winning awards breeding horses of an entirely different variety.
Rachelle Hawkins, along with her husband Craig, are the owners and operators of Seahorse World, located in Beauty Point, Tasmania, and their business has just won a major tourism award.
The couple took out the gold award for tourist attractions as part of the Tourism Industry Council Tasmania annual recognition for industry excellence.
"Our category was in tourist attractions, so to pull off the gold was exciting," Rachelle said.
Rachelle (nee Holstein) is a born and bred Gloucester girl, and though cultivating seahorses may seem like a world away from the dairy and beef cattle country where she was raised, it's all just part of the job for this biologist specialising in aquaculture.
Rachelle spent the first 18 years of her life in Gloucester, attending Gloucester Primary and Gloucester High schools before leaving to attend university in Newcastle where she completed a Bachelor of Science degree.
This was followed by postgraduate studies in aquaculture at the University of Tasmania that led to employment at a seahorse farm.
With the farm unable to operate competitively supplying seahorses for the lucrative traditional Chinese Medicine market, the operation expanded to include a tourist facility for visitors wishing to experience these strange and delightful creatures first hand.
Rachelle has been with the business since it began in 1998, employed as the senior biologist.
In 2002, she and her husband purchased the business' farming division, before acquiring the tourist facility in 2010.
Through the farm they supply horses to the marine ornamental market via pet wholesalers and public aquariums around the world.
Their breeding program helps to alleviate the impact of wild harvesting that has seen the more than 50 varieties of seahorses listed as endangered species.
Through their business, Rachelle has the opportunity to engage up close with these marine oddities.
"They're so graceful, they've got to be one of the most beautiful fish in the ocean," Rachelle said.
And while they're unlikely to be seen running majestically through fields like their equine counterparts, for Rachelle, seahorses remain fascinating for completely different reasons.
"They've got a really interesting biology - it's the only known animal where the male gets pregnant and gives birth, so that's a really big fascination with our tourists."
