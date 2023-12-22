Trainee tradies' scholarship gives kick start for their career

Two Port Macquarie students are getting a boost start in the residential construction industry thanks to local builders.
Newman Senior Technical College School-based apprentices Finlay Barker and Jack Edwards have been awarded developing scholarships based on their commitment and work ethic towards their trades.
The Sovereign Hills Display Village Group of builders awarded the apprentices the scholarships which came in the form of a $1000 voucher for Total Tools Port Macquarie to help them fill their tool kit with all the essentials required.
"It's important to keep young and upcoming apprentices coming through to establish a constant trade base in the area, especially because of the constant sales and interest in this area," Rob Tate Family Homes Construction Manager Shane Clunes said.
"I think it's advantageous to our community to support these guys coming through and give them an incentive to continue and keep them on the tools."
The scholarship comes as Australia faces a skills shortage in trades.
According to Infrastructure Australia's last report, the nation is facing a shortage of more than 130,00 skilled workers in the new year with the parts of the Mid North Coast expected to be one of the many areas to be hit by labour shortages.
Mr Clunes agreed there was a skills shortage in the field.
"It might be a reluctance in the physical work aspect, but something to incentivise more apprenticeships and skilled labour will ultimately benefit our region," he said.
Finlay, who is currently studying Certificate II Electrotechnology and Jack who is completing Certificate II Construction, were "stoked" to be awarded the voucher.
"I've been saving up for tools all year, and this will help me get the complete combination of tools I need to keep me productive on site," Jack said.
Finlay, who just got his licence has been saving for a car.
"Tools were next on the list," he said.
"So I can now work towards setting myself up to get all the gear I need and maybe even a lockable toolbox".
The scholarship were open to students studying construction, electrotechnology, plumbing, bricklaying, furniture making, manufacturing, and engineering whose application was judged by the College's VET Curriculum teaching staff.
Scholarship recipients were presented at the College's final assembly on 15 December 2023 by representatives from the Sovereign Hills Group of Builders.
The Sovereign Hills Display Village builders, who are forecast to construct more than 600 homes acorss the Mid North Coast, continue their support to develop a pathway for young people to take up the construction trades.
"Jack and Finlay are local lads, so they're probably more likely to stay local for some time," Hotondo Homes Mid North Coast New Home Consultant Dean Thompson said.
