Some of the best sites in our state forests to visit these holidays

To help families who want to get out in nature over the summer holidays, we have put together a list of some of the best attractions in local state forests.
From free camping trips where you can even take the dog, to day excursions and picnics, local forests offer a fun and free experience and there's loads to see and do on the Mid North Coast.
Visitors will notice recent improvements to roads, campsites and attractions with widespread investment in construction works and maintenance across the state forest estate over the past year.
To help you experience the best of what the region has to offer, Forestry Corporation has suggested a list of popular state forest experiences in your neck of the woods.
Forestry Corporation's Tourism and Partnerships Leader, Leah Moncrieff said there's been a lot of improvements to facilities and attractions in Mid North Coast State forests helping the public to make the most of their family day trips.
"Cobrabald is situated on the Wilson River and is a great place to go, either for a day trip or camping overnight, with easy access to swimming and exploring the surrounding native forest," she said.
"Just remember there are limited camping spots at Wild bull and The Bluff Camping grounds so get in early.
"Old Bottlebutt is a lovely day visit area with a short walk to the tree from the visitor area carpark, with the provision of a shelter and tables for a picnic lunch surrounded by the sounds of the bush."
Visitors are asked to check the Forestry Corporation website for closures, notices and Solid Fuel Fire Bans, stick to formed roads and be mindful of potential dangers.
With more than two million hectares of State forests across NSW, there are still plenty of unique places to discover and activities to share.
"Our State Forests are fantastic places to visit for school holidays, there is something for everyone, whether you are after an activity, or just want to sit back and relax in nature," Ms Moncrieff said.
"Anyone who hasn't visited us before is sure to find a place or activity that suits them. Download our free VisitForests app and discover great places to enjoy these holidays."
For more information about Forestry Corporation of NSW, visit forestrycorporation.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.