2023 Christmas message from Port Macquarie Ministers Association

This Christmas message comes from Reverend Dan Berris of St Thomas' Anglican Church on behalf of the Port Macquarie Ministers Association.
What equates to "feeling" like it's Christmas? Is it the lights, parties, presents or meals?
For some, we can be robbed of the Christmas feeling. A busy year brought Christmas too quickly.
The loss of a loved one means we will have Christmas alone. We have to spend money fixing something and have no money for presents.
This Christmas, do we still feel like we live in "the lucky country"?
The phrase 'the lucky country', originated by author Donald Horne in 1964.
It has been used to describe Australia as a land of economic opportunity, beautiful weather and natural resources that work together.
That doesn't mean it always works well. We see many stories of severe weather, homelessness, poverty, racial divide, domestic abuse, etc. Our hearts go out to the voices who raise awareness, seeking support and solutions for those in need.
The reason I believe we remain the lucky country, is not because of our resources, but our unique character.
Horne's title wasn't necessarily a compliment as he felt we needed to lift our game. It supposedly annoyed him it was used as praise.
While we certainly can lift our game, our unique character often turns difficult things into positives.
The Christmas message is that God did not avoid the hard things of life.
Jesus was born into, and lived surrounded by, life's difficulties. Jesus taught how we can experience joy from God, regardless of our context.
My prayer is that, regardless of your Christmas context, you experience joy in knowing you are valued and that God has a purpose for your unique character.
If you wish to find out more, or need support this Christmas, please contact a church community today.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.