Pacific Drive roadworks complete ahead of Christmas

The first stage of the Pacific Drive Rehabilitation project is now complete.
Port Macquarie Hastings Council identified this upgrade as a priority project and were successful in obtaining a $2.55 million NSW Government grant via the Fixing Local Roads program, with council also investing an additional $238,700 towards the project.
Port Macquarie Hastings Mayor Peta Pinson said the upgrade between Flynns Beach and William Street will be a welcome sight for motorists ahead of the Christmas and New Year holidays.
"As any motorist can attest to, this is a well-worn stretch of road which has been in need of a significant upgrade for some time," she said.
"Now that the first stage is complete, it will provide for a significantly improved road surface along this iconic stretch of Port Macquarie's coastline, enabling nearby businesses, local residents and visitors a smoother and safer road surface to journey on."
The upgrade included a mill and replacement of the damaged base layers of the road, before the surface was renewed with fresh 'deep lift' asphalt.
The second stage of works will commence in February next year, and includes major upgrading of roadside drainage with new kerb and gutter which is anticipated to be completed by May.
It follows similar road rehabilitation works delivered earlier in the year at Kennedy Drive, as well as Ocean Drive in both Bonny Hills and North Haven.
NSW Minister for Regional Roads and Transport, Jenny Aitchison, joined Mayor Pinson in Port Macquarie on Thursday, December 21 to acknowledge the completion of the initial phase of project.
"Projects like the Pacific Drive Rehabilitation, are vital because better local roads mean smoother journeys for the locals who drive them every day, with less wear and tear on their vehicles," Ms Aitchison said.
"Pacific Drive is also a prime tourist route, so having good quality road pavement will be welcomed by the many visitors who frequent the area for its beaches and scenic spots as well as cafes and restaurants."
Mayor Pinson said it was terrific to see the amount of investment being made in the region to upgrade the existing road network.
"This is another great example of Governments working together to achieve results that our community can be proud of. I look forward to seeing upgrades of similar significance being delivered in other pockets of our community throughout early 2024 and beyond," she said.
