Port Macquarie man currently on bail pleads guilty to child abuse material charge

A Port Macquarie man has pled guilty to possessing child abuse material.
Ryan Thompson 29, appeared via videolink whilst on bail in Queensland before Magistrate Alex Mijovich in Port Macquarie Local Court on Thursday, December 21.
According to documents submitted to the court, after investigations were conducted by the Child Exploitation Internet Unit (CEIU) a search warrant was granted for Thompson's premises at Matthew Flinders Drive, Port Macquarie.
Around 7.45am on July 5, 2023, the search warrant was executed with an Apple iPhone, Toshiba laptop, Telstra smartphone and a 4 terabyte Seagate hard drive which all belonged to the offender, seized from the property.
On 25 July 2023, police received a computer generated report for the Toshiba laptop which found 838 video files of category one child abuse materials.
Police allege the files consisted of prepubescent female children with some material involving toddler aged children.
The report also found 88 files of category two child abuse materials which consisted of girls believed to be aged between 12 to 15-years-old.
Thompson was arrested by police at Port Macquarie TAFE on July 31, 2023.
The 29-year-old man was facing a second charge which is to be withdrawn.
Thompson was granted bail by the Sydney Supreme Court on November 15, 2023.
He has previously been denied bail on two occasions in the Port Macquarie Local Court.
His current bail conditions include:
The defence requested for a bail variation to allow Thompson to use the internet to attend appointments with a psychologist.
Thompson's lawyer also requested the case be adjourned to February 22, 2024 for sentencing but noted that she may not be ready at that time as it is difficult to secure an assessment with a psychologist during this time of the year.
"There is a chance we are not going to be ready on February 22, your Honour," she said.
"But we're certainly doing everything to be ready."
Magistrate Mijovich said that she would have to check with Thompson's relative who deposited $10,000 for the bail security agreement, before proceeding with the variation.
He also told the defence to make a registration before the sentencing date if it looks like they are not ready to proceed.
If matters do proceed on February 22, Thompson will be required to attend Port Macquarie Local Court in person.
Magistrate Mijovich said the only reason Thompson would be excused from appearing in person was if the case was not ready.
The bail variation was later granted.
