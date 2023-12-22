Port Macquarie News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Marine Rescue NSW provides life-saving advice ahead of holiday season

By Staff Reporters
December 22 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marine Rescue is preparing for a busy holiday season. Picture, supplied
Marine Rescue is preparing for a busy holiday season. Picture, supplied

Marine Rescue Mid North Coast units are preparing for a surge of boaters heading on to local waterways over the Christmas/New Year holiday period.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.