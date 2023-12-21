Kenny's surf report: reflecting on the stories told over the year

Well, we finish 2023 with the last story of the year.
We touched a lot on subjects with a positive view over the past 12 months, with some being a bit controversial.
The ocean current was one I was sure would create a bit of a storm, but when the scientist came into the shop and verified my story and said I was on the right track gave me a lot of confidence to write more stories about our past.
A couple of weeks ago I was walking up Queen's Head with Meredith and I commented, "You know I used to drive up this hill in my Morris Minor in the 60s." She replied, "You have enjoyed the best of this coast for over 50 years Kenny."
And thinking about that now, she's correct. Now the joy I have for this special place is sharing it with other surfers and friends and not surfing it alone.
I went to Plomer with my wife Judy in about 2010. We were staying in a cabin, I got up at the crack of dawn and there were no waves at the point.
I head around to Big Hill and it's a five foot swell and absolutely cracking, the best I have ever seen it, so I paddle out looking around hoping someone else turns up but no one comes.
I catch one bomb, walk to the point and head back out, catching bomb after bomb for hours.
In the afternoon we headed to the Sunset Gallery with Bob and Geoff and I told them Big Hill was going off and I got it all to myself.
Just to finish the year off, here are a few quotes from my dad who was born in 1885, yes that is a long time ago.
"If you haven't got something nice to say about the person ... say nothing," and, "Practice what you preach, do unto others as you would have them do unto you."
Merry Xmas, see you in the surf!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.