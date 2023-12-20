Woop Woop Cup returns to Wauchope for Boxing Day

Wauchope Jockey Club are not just preparing for Christmas celebrations this week.
The local club is getting ready to host their beloved Boxing Day race event, The Woop Woop Cup.
Wauchope Jockey Club member Colt Prosser said the cup is a great atmosphere to get out and see real country racing.
"You get right up on top of the horses," he said.
"They're literally metres away from you."
The Wauchope Jockey Club will be hosting five races at their track including the 1800 metre Woop Woop Cup on Tuesday, December 26.
The race is a popular event in the local area, drawing over 800 people to the track last year.
Mr Prosser said the cup is probably a calendar highlight for the town with plenty of good horses to bat.
"It's one of the biggest betting rings you'll see in country racing now," he said.
"There's some local meetings that you'll only see three or four bookies but you come here and there'll be half a dozen."
But the race also draws in visitors and locals who don't have an interest in horse racing with plenty of food and drinks.
"A lot of people probably don't even worry about the horse so much," Mr Prosser said.
"It's always a great day.
"Plenty of great racing, usually good weather and it's a really great day for families and friends just to get out, see each other and catch up."
Whilst attendees have gotten glammed up in the past, Mr Prosser said that it wasn't necessary.
"You don't need a collar or tie," he said
"You can turn up in your board shorts and singlet from Christmas Day and you're within a metre of patting a horse.
"Things are moving away from the country racing scenes but this will get you right on top of the action."
Gates to the Club will open at noon with a $15 entry fee for visitors and $5 fee for pensioners.
A bus to the event from Port Macquarie Race Club will pick up attendees at 11.30am.
