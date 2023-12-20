Rare turtle chooses Mid North Coast beach to lay eggs

A rare turtle has chosen a NSW Mid North Coast beach to lay her eggs.
A loggerhead turtle has laid 139 eggs at an undisclosed Mid North Coast beach, which has been moved to safety by NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service's (NPWS) marine wildlife team.
NPWS staff and NSW Turtle Watch were alerted to the nest last week (December 11-17) after following long sandy tracks.
"It's wonderful to see endangered loggerhead turtles return to NSW beaches to lay their eggs," Minister for Climate Change and the Environment Penny Sharpe said.
"As an endangered species, every single egg is precious and represents hope for this species."
It appeared likely that the eggs could be inundated or washed away but forecast king tides peaking at 1.95 metres on Friday and above 2.0 metres after Christmas.
As a result, the eggs were carefully excavated and transported to a new nest site that replicated the original, well outside the king tide mark.
A group of dedicated volunteers and NPWS staff will monitor the site and protect it from predators and accidental disturbance.
If all goes well, hatchlings should emerge at the end of summer.
"The decision to move the nest to save it from forecast king tides demonstrates the commitment of volunteers and staff from the National Parks and Wildlife Service to giving this endangered species the best possible chance of survival," Ms Sharpe said.
Loggerhead turtles are listed as an endangered species under the Commonwealth Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act 1999.
Nests face threats pigs, foxes, as well as disturbances of nesting sites and feeding grounds by human activities.
In the last 10 years, only 19 have been recorded nesting on NSW beaches.
Nesting marine turtles are known to lay more than one clutch each season, so beachgoers should look out for distinctive tracks and immediately report sightings to NPWS (1300-0-PARKS) or NSW Turtle Watch (0447 877 149).
