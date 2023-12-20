'Perfect... for Christmas lunch': healthy fish numbers off our coast

As I wrap up my last week of work for the year, I am certainly looking forward to a couple of weeks off to spend as much time as I can on the water.
Looking at the long term forecast we will see some showers and cooler temperatures over the coming weeks but as we head into 2024, we will have more hot weather and clear days ahead.
In the Hastings River this month, more than 60 "advanced size" mulloway have recently been stocked as part of a research program.
The team at DPI's Port Stephens Fisheries Institute marine hatchery have successfully released a new cohort of tagged juvenile mulloway into the river.
These mulloway, averaging close to 1.8kg kilos in weight and 55cm long, have been released in some of the deeper holes along the Hastings.
A visible external dart tag on the shoulder of the released mulloway will allow them to be identified as stocked fish.
The fish will be closely monitored by DPI scientists to assess the effects of the stocking, monitor their growth, movements and residency, and measure their contribution to the local recreational fishery.
Keep an eye out for a small yellow dart tag on any mulloway you catch in the Hastings River over the coming months and years.
For more info, or to report the recapture of a mulloway in the Hastings River under the marine stocking program, please contact fisheries.enhancement@dpi.nsw.gov.au.
Down south in the Camden Haven region, some large south-easterly swell is predicted over the coming weeks and will likely see some sand movement and erosion from many locations.
On the plus side however, with luck this might push the worst of the red weed away from the shoreline. Once conditions begin to settle, best bets would be to chase bream and whiting in the protected corners with beach worms or pipis.
On the offshore scene, the action was a little quiet last weekend. With the change in weather, we should start to see some snapper action particularly from the inshore reefs, while the Laurieton FAD should also be worth visiting for mahi mahi.
Further north in the Macleay, offshore anglers have reported plenty of mahi mahi action from both South West Rocks and Hat Head FADS. Last weekend there were some great sized kingfish caught on the deeper offshore reefs.
In the river mangrove jack are making their presence known around the breakwalls with many anglers having a lot of fun pursuing this great fighting fish. Also, in the river plenty of mud crabs and blue swimmers are about, perfect timing for Christmas lunch.
Only a couple of weeks until the Port Macquarie Game Fishing Club 40th Garmin Golden Lure tournament starts. The Golden Lure tournament features cash prizes of $10,000 for heaviest marlin over 150kg, $7500 for the champion boat tag and release, $3000 for blue marlin tag and release, $2,000 Garmin lucky boat draw and $2,000 for heaviest shark over 200kg. It's a great community annual fishing competition with a lot of focus on tag and release for research and management into our fisheries. For more information head to the Port Macquarie Game Fishing Clubs website.
