'Perfect... for Christmas lunch': healthy fish numbers off our coast

Only a couple of weeks until the Port Macquarie Game Fishing Club 40th Garmin Golden Lure tournament starts. The Golden Lure tournament features cash prizes of $10,000 for heaviest marlin over 150kg, $7500 for the champion boat tag and release, $3000 for blue marlin tag and release, $2,000 Garmin lucky boat draw and $2,000 for heaviest shark over 200kg. It's a great community annual fishing competition with a lot of focus on tag and release for research and management into our fisheries. For more information head to the Port Macquarie Game Fishing Clubs website.