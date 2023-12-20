From wedding decorations to winning Christmas light display

A win in the annual Christmas light competition has been the perfect way to cap off a year of celebration for the newlyweds of Hudson Avenue.
Trent and Emilee Dawson celebrated their wedding earlier this year in April at Long Vineyard but chose to use the left over lights from their reception in their Christmas light display.
"I was going to sell them but at the last moment decided to keep them," Mr Dawson said.
"We had the curtain lights left over from the wedding and we couldn't think about what to do.
"The wife mentioned an archway....then eight and a half hours of painstaking love and many questionable word choices later, it was up and running and all sequenced."
The hours spent setting up the Dawson's White Christmas in Australia display paid off with the couple winning the 2023 Port News & Belle Property Christmas lights competition with Belle Property donating the $500 vouchers for the first place prize.
"I didn't think I would win," Mr Dawson said.
"I just really wanted to get the house out there."
Christmas lights have been a passion for Mr Dawson whose family group started doing Christmas lights since 2011 with the introduction of LED fairy lights.
While renting with his three friends, he won the Christmas light competition in 2011 and received an honourable mention in 2014.
But this will be the first year the Dawsons have won the competition as home owners after moving into the property at Hudson Avenue three years ago.
It was an opportunity to go all out with roughly 10 to 15 hours spent drilling, marking holes, setting up the wiring, setting up ankle hooks and laying out the lights.
On top of using the couple's wedding lights in an archway, Mr Dawson has decorated the lawn, hung decorations onto the roof with the help of a friend and has set the lights up to be sequenced via an app.
His birthday present, a sign flashing 'Merry Christmas Down Under' has also been incorporated into the design.
"There's not a lot of easy ways to mount things," he said.
"If you own your house, don't be afraid to put hooks in.
"If you're a tenant, it's harder [but] cable ties are your best friend."
As a grocery staff member, Mr Dawson often has 4am starts to his days, meaning the lights so far have only been on from 7.30pm to 9.30pm.
In the week leading up to Christmas, the lights will remain on for an extra hour with the lights to stay on all night for Christmas Eve.
"It's a lot easier when you have a nice tiny house and... it has more of a wow factor with a lot less," he said.
"There's a few other houses in our neighbourhood that got into it so it's really good to see a lot of people are getting into it in Port Macquarie."
It was a difficult choice for judges in this year's Port News & Belle Property Christmas lights competition with so many elaborate and fantastic entries.
Properties in Boltwood Way in Thrumster, Rosemary Avenue in Yippin Creek and Friar Close in Port Macquarie showed plenty of heart with their decorations.
Homes at Abel Tasman Drive, Lake Cathie and Scarborough Way, Dunbogan also made excellent use of their space.
But it was the McKenzie family in Bonny Hills that took out second place with a $250 voucher donated by the Port News.
Grant McKenzie's painstaking attention to detail stood out and helped make a magical moment on Driftwood Circuit.
Be sure to check visit our Christmas lights tracker to see the location of these winning properties and other stunning annual displays from around the region.
