From wedding decorations to winning Christmas light display

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
Updated December 20 2023 - 2:32pm, first published 11:54am
Trent and Emilee Dawson of Hudson Avenue, Port Macquarie, are the winners of the Port News/Belle Real Estate Christmas light competition. Picture by Emily Walker
A win in the annual Christmas light competition has been the perfect way to cap off a year of celebration for the newlyweds of Hudson Avenue.

Local News

