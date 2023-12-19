Port Macquarie footballers successful return from Fiji

Port United Football Club's Brenton Doyle has returned from Fiji victorious.
The Port Macquarie coach, who was selected to coach this year's IFG Youth under 15s girls team, has seen his players finish the 2023 Ultimate Fiji Soccer Cup victorious.
In the age group's final, the Australian team faced off against Fiji's Nadi team.
"We ended up playing Nadi which we were sort of happy with," Doyle said.
"We always felt comfortable against them.
"We won the final 4-1."
The winning team comprised of soccer players from across the country including local players from the Mid North Coast.
Port Macqauarie's Harper Bailey and Jonnie-Bree Gore did well in Fiji with Bailey scoring the first hat trick Doyle has ever seen overseas.
"There wasn't a weak girl on the team," Doyle said.
"They all adapted and I was very proud of what they did.
"All the girls participated and gave something to the team that week."
Doyle recalls the girls braving the humid Fijian weather but still giving it their all.
"Typical competitive girls," he said.
"They'd come off and five minutes later they'd ask to come back on."
The cup was about more than just soccer games.
In their visit to Fiji on December 6-13, the girls got a chance to travel to the Natalau Village to experience the Fijian way of life.
"It was unreal," Doyle said.
"I can't even describe it.
"It was an incredible experience."
The team, who only met at the airport to fly out for the Cup, bonded quickly and have made strong friendships with the Fijian players.
After each game the team would huddle with their opposition to sing a song.
The home teams sang the Fijian hym, the Aussie girls opted to sing Home Among the Gum Trees.
"They learned a little bit more about themselves as people," Doyle said.
"I'm a bit of a pest when it comes [bonding] as a coach.
I really believe in putting in that extra effort into bonding and I think it helps on the fields."
