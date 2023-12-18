Rotary Club of Port Macquarie Sunrise paves the way

The Rotary Club of Port Macquarie Sunrise, in collaboration with its Hastings Enviro Club, has taken a significant step towards enhancing the local community's recreational spaces.
Through a working bee on Sunday 12th November, the Rotary Club has finished the construction of a pathway at the top of Town Beach, filling a crucial gap in the existing network.
"After years of planning and collaboration, we are excited to see the vision of a connected pathway come to life. Whilst the production of concrete using cement consumes a large amount of energy, we are pleased to be using a new concrete mix from Boral called Envisia," said Malcolm McNeil, Member of the Rotary Club of Port Macquarie Sunrise.
"This concrete is reported to reduce carbon emissions by 50%, that is a positive move to improve the environmental credentials, reflecting our commitment to a greener future."
This project marks the continuation of the Rotary Club's commitment to community development, building on initiatives started eight years ago that will now link Mrs York's Garden and Gaol Point through to the eastern side of Town Beach.
The current project addresses the missing link in the pathway, above Town Beach from Alban Place to Elliott Way, which are the 2 roads leading down to the 2 Town Beach car parks.
The working bee also included essential maintenance activities in the gardens along the pathway, ensuring a pristine and inviting environment for the community to enjoy.
On Tuesday, November 14th, the Rotary Club of Port Macquarie Sunrise reached a significant milestone as concreters poured the new pathway.
Following the concrete pouring, the club will proceed with backfilling and trimming with turf.
The completed pathway not only provides a convenient route for residents and visitors using prams and wheelchairs but also serve as a testament to the Rotary Club's dedication to community service and environmental stewardship.
The Rotary Club of Port Macquarie Sunrise invites the community to enjoy a walk, stroll, jog or roll along the new pathway soon and witness another positive impact on the local landscape.
