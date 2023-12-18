Wauchope High School wraps up formal season in the Hastings

Wauchope High School students have wrapped up the Year 12 formal season for the Port Macquarie-Hastings area with a stunning evening filled with beautiful gowns and spectacular suits.
Wauchope High School students were the last in the area to celebrate their Year 12 formal but have finished their year of hard work and dedication with plenty of glitz and glamour.
The Year 12 students gathered to celebrate their special night at the Wauchope RSL Club on Thursday, November 16.
Students arrived in style outside the front of the venue with the help of vintage cars.
Inside, students celebrated with cake, photographs, dancing as well as a special presentation.
Principal Anna Reynolds and Year Adviser Connor Klassan presented the graduating students with their final school yearbook as they bid farewell to the graduating cohort.
It was an opportunity for students to celebrate their milestone moment with their peers as they prepare for their futures.
This year, 53 students graduated from Wauchope High School.
