Local scholarships help make academic dreams a reality

Local students are getting a chance to continue to dream, believe and achieve their academic goals thanks to businesses in the Port Macquarie and Hastings area.
Recipients of the Hastings Education Fund (HEF) gathered for its annual gala presentation on Monday, December 11.
With a record number of applicants this year, the HEF awarded 31 commencing scholarships and four continuing scholarships this year.
Speaking at the event, Chair of Hastings Education Fund Mr Jim O'Brien said there are two main criteria for students to receive a HEF scholarship.
"The first is need," he said.
"We talk about 'circumstantial need' because need can be broader than financial and takes into account other family and environmental factors.
"The second criterion is commitment. The HEF mission is to help committed school leavers who would struggle financially, or through other circumstances, to pursue their further education and career goals."
The HEF, which is part of the Country Education Fund (CEF), fundraisers throughout the year and accepts donations from local residents and businesses in order to provide the financial grants to the students.
For students in regional areas, the costs involved in pursing university or other post high school dreams can be intimidating.
The fund aims to provide financial assistance and support to local students to help them achieve their post high school education, training or vocation aspirations.
It's an example of the HEF's motto; 'dream, believe, achieve'.
"We encourage school leavers to set goals, to dare to dream of acquiring the skills and knowledge for a great career," Mr O'Brien said.
"We also encourage them to believe in themselves, to have self-belief. We also believe in them.
"We don't just tell them that. We show them that we believe in them by giving them practical help in the form of grants and scholarships to help them achieve their goals."
With no government funding, this year the HEF hosted 41 individual sponsors which was representative of 60 per cent of it's total sponsors.
The increase of regular support from local businesses and corporations has allowed the fund to increase its capacity to support students from local schools with a home school student part of this year's list of recipients.
The annual gala presentation for the HEF was helped staged by major long-term supporter Charles Sturt University (CSU) who has been a gold sponsor of the fund since it first started 12 years ago.
CSU Director of External Engagement (Port Macquarie) Ms Kate Wood-Foye said the University was proud to actively support the HEF and the recent annual scholarship presentation celebration.
"Charles Sturt University has been a Gold Sponsor since the inception of the Hastings Education Fund 12 years ago," Ms Wood-Foye said.
"HEF do incredible work led by a dynamic and dedicated team," she said.
"And it is perfectly aligned with the University's strategy and vision as a leading regional university in supporting aspiration and achievement for regional and rural youth."
"We have welcomed many of the lucky scholarship recipients to courses at Charles Sturt University in Port Macquarie and across our footprint throughout the fund's 12-year history."
