Port Macquarie man found not guilty of managing farm bank debt advocate

A Port Macquarie man has been found not guilty of managing a corporation while disqualified.
Geoffrey Anthony Shannon was an undischarged bankrupt from December 16, 2013 to February 20, 2016.
As a result he was automatically disqualified from managing corporations during this period.
After an Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) investigation, it was alleged that Mr Shannon made or participated in making decisions that affected the whole or a substantial part of the business of a corporation while he was disqualified between December 20, 2013 and March 1, 2015.
Mr Shannon allegedly participated in making decisions that affected the corporation Business and Personal Solution Pty Ltd which provided advocacy services to clients with bank debts, many who were farmers.
Magistrate Mark Bamberry delivered his decision at the Southport Magistrates Court in Queensland on November 22, 2023.
In his decision, Magistrate Bamberry found that he could not be satisfied to the requisite standard that Mr Shannon acted in a way which breached s206A(1) of the Corporations Act.
The matter was prosecuted by the Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions following a referral from ASIC.
