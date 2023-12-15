Travels, awards, what's ahead and a (road safety) warning

Hi all, this week I'm sitting in for Port News editor, Sue Stephenson who's unwell. I'm down the road at Taree (Wingham actually, I work from home).
My week's been busy, involving a quick trip to Brisbane to meet up with friends and attend a concert. We bought the concert tickets back in March or April so of course when the time rocks around, the dates clash with other important dates, including the ACM awards - ACM is the published of the Port News.
It would have been great to be there on awards night as Manning River Times photographer Scott Calvin was among the ACM winners. That's his photo taken at the Wingham Summertime Rodeo back in January - reminiscent of Yellowstone, isn't it. The cowboy on the ground had a ride to hospital - we are attempting to find out if he will be back in the saddle next year. Show president Carl Schubert (white hat, second from the left) had his own trip to hospital that night when they suspected he had a broken leg after being trapped by one of the beasts. In true cowboy spirit Carl was cleared on serious injury and made it back to the rodeo arena in time to help with the clean-up. The next rodeo is on January 6 if you're interested but be warned, gates close when the rodeo arena (one of the best in the state) is full.
Spending time on the highway as we have the past couple of weeks, the road safety message bears repeating. Coming back north recently, in heavy rain, we came across an accident and had to pull up quickly. Thankfully our relatively new car was up to the task but it was a reminder how quickly lives can be changed.
Next week is business as usual for the Port News crew but then the print edition will be in recess for two weeks, back 'on the street' on January 12. A skeleton crew of journalists will be covering breaking news across the ACM network, and among them will be Port News' Emily Walker.
Check the Port News rolling guide to what's on across Port Macquarie and the Camden Haven during the holiday break for upcoming events. Plenty to see, do and enjoy.
The winner of the Belle Property / Port News Christmas Lights competition, open to subscribers and non-subscribers alike, will be known later this week. There's still time to enter but you have to be on the tracker to be in the competition.
Have a great weekend,
Toni Bell
ACM editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.