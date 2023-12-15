Travels, awards, what's ahead and a (road safety) warning

It would have been great to be there on awards night as Manning River Times photographer Scott Calvin was among the ACM winners. That's his photo taken at the Wingham Summertime Rodeo back in January - reminiscent of Yellowstone, isn't it. The cowboy on the ground had a ride to hospital - we are attempting to find out if he will be back in the saddle next year. Show president Carl Schubert (white hat, second from the left) had his own trip to hospital that night when they suspected he had a broken leg after being trapped by one of the beasts. In true cowboy spirit Carl was cleared on serious injury and made it back to the rodeo arena in time to help with the clean-up. The next rodeo is on January 6 if you're interested but be warned, gates close when the rodeo arena (one of the best in the state) is full.