Wauchope hospital earns national accolade for stroke patient care

For a third consecutive year, the Rehabilitation Unit at Wauchope District Memorial Hospital has been honoured with an award recognising its outstanding work with stroke patients.
The accolade was bestowed by the Australasian Rehabilitation Outcomes Centre (AROC), an international benchmarking team that analyses patient data to gauge improvement in almost 200 rehabilitation centres throughout Australia and Asia.
Wauchope has earned the honour three years running, which Rehabilitation Nursing Unit Manager Nez Cook described as a "massive achievement" for the rehab team.
"I'm very proud of our team because this award is founded on excellent outcomes for stroke care," Ms Cook said.
"It's a big effort and a big achievement that certainly doesn't happen without each and every one of our team members, and the integral part they play in working together for the benefit of our patients."
Clinical lead and Senior Physician in Rehabilitation Medicine Dr Roslyn Avery said the award was remarkable.
"Wauchope receives very complex cases and yet we get great outcomes," Dr Avery said.
"Our team does an excellent job, and I am immensely proud of every one of them."
"This is national recognition of the work they are doing; it's currently such a small unit and yet we get such great outcomes."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.