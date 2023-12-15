Port Macquarie News
Home/News/Latest News

Wauchope hospital earns national accolade for stroke patient care

By Staff Reporters
Updated December 15 2023 - 2:53pm, first published 11:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

For a third consecutive year, the Rehabilitation Unit at Wauchope District Memorial Hospital has been honoured with an award recognising its outstanding work with stroke patients.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help