Back to business: Bandwagon Cafe reopens under new ownership

It's been five months since the doors to the Bandwagon Cafe abruptly closed without warning.
But now under new ownership the beloved Port Macquarie cafe reopened to the public this week with the William Street establishment serving up coffee once again on Thursday, December 14.
Former customer turned co-owner Johnny Jaramillo said the cafe was one of the quality coffee venues in Port Macquarie.
"I was sad to see it close to be honest," he said.
"And when I saw the opportunity to be involved in Bandwagon and bring it back, it was a no-brainer for me."
The cafe ownership is a new venture for Mr Jaramillo who has been working in hospitality since he was 13 years old.
Growing up, Mr Jaramillo's mother worked as a chef in Sydney where he later worked at.
"As a single parent, Mum tried to do the best for me and my brothers," he said.
"I got bored so as a teenager I said 'Mum, I can help you' and she said 'well you can wash dishes.'
Throughout his youth, Mr Jaramillo worked as a dishwasher, a runner, a waiter, and later as a bar tender before joining the coffee industry in his early twenties.
"I worked in a lot of very successful, high volume coffee venues in Sydney and I've always had a passion for it," he said.
"My background is Colombian and I'm from the coffee region in Colombia, Armenia.
"So coffee is in my blood believe it or not."
As the new owner, Mr Jaramillo has big plans for the business.
"There's a lot of potential to offer a wider range of coffees for that coffee lover to come here and on a hot day have a cold brew," he said
"If you want it a bit stronger, then have a cold drip."
Mr Jaramillo also plans to use local products and suppliers with everything from jams to sauces made in house where possible.
But where things may be different, others have remained the same.
The head chef, Sarah Hill previously worked at Bandwagon years ago and Mr Jaramillo has maintained the same coffee supplier.
"We are Bandwagon but we are new." Mr Jaramillo said.
"I am listening to the people that used to come and dine and have a coffee at Bandwagon so I did keep the coffee.
"Some things are going to be different and some things are going to be the same."
It's been an exciting but nerve-wrecking few weeks for Mr Jaramillo who has opened the cafe just in time for the holiday season after going through legal negotiations in the last month and a half.
"I think it was the right time," Mr Jaramillo said
"This has been in the plans for the last two and a half months."
"I'm excited to reopen but mostly nervous because almost half my staff apart from the chefs, haven't worked [at Bandwagon] before."
Mr Jaramillo later moved to Port Macquarie in 2016 with his partner for a lifestyle change from the big city and built a family including a four-year-old and an 11-week-old child.
He worked in sales and was employed at SolarBright which he left to pursue owning Bandwagon.
"I think Bandwagon will be the ultimate test for me as an individual to see how I can respond to the challenge because it is big challenge," he said.
"It is an iconic venue and you want to make sure you do it justice.
"I'm looking forward to the challenge and making sure we provide the amazing experience that every customer that walks through the doors should experience."
