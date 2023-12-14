Elderly Camden Haven man convicted of sexual touching released on parole

Ninety-year-old Camden Haven man Derek Edward Nichols has avoided more time behind bars following his sentencing for sexually touching another person without consent.
Nichols appeared in the Port Macquarie District Court via AVL from custody before Judge Leonie Flannery on Thursday, December 14, to learn his fate.
Judge Flannery sentenced him to two years in jail with the time served in pre-sentence custody making him eligible for immediate parole.
On Monday, December 11, a 12-person jury found Nichols guilty of sexually touching another person without consent.
It ended Nichols' week-long trial in the Port Macquarie District Court on charges of sexually touching a 25-year-old man in the early morning of August 4, 2022.
The indictment reads that Nichols did "intentionally touch [the victim] sexually without consent" and "knowing that [the victim] was not consenting".
Nichols, who has been in custody since breaching bail a week after his arrest, had pleaded not guilty to the charge.
The court heard Nichols first approached the young man on August 1, 2022, after seeing him riding his mountain bike.
He introduced himself as "Ted" and invited the man to get into the car for a drive.
He then told his passenger, who was 23 years old at the time, that they were like "long lost twins" and "had a special connection".
The men spent the next four days together, during which the younger man moved into Nichols' North Haven home.
The court heard that during that time, Nichols touched the man on the outside of his clothes, hugged him multiple times and at one point "tapped him on the buttocks".
On August 3, 2022, Nichols told his guest they should sleep in the same bed.
The victim woke up in the early hours of August 4, 2022, to find Nichols holding his penis and "moving it around".
He told his father later that day that Nichols had "groped him".
Nichols was arrested the following day.
Judge Flannery sentenced Nichols to two years in jail, commencing on August 9, 2022, and expiring on August 8, 2024, with a non-parole period of 493 days.
Judge Flannery said while there was no victim impact statement submitted to the court, she had "no doubt" that the events that occurred "have caused him to suffer serious stress and trauma".
"I consider the offence a serious one ... [and] I am satisfied that a term of imprisonment is appropriate," she said.
When giving her sentence, Judge Flannery said she found there were special circumstances in Nichols' case due to his age, medical history and his "difficulties in custody".
"In Mr Nichols' case, there are two character references, material from corrective services and medical material regarding his prostate cancer diagnosis, and an affidavit on him," she said.
"I take the following which I accept from that material that ... he was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2011, which returned in 2020.
"[Submissions] from corrective services suggest his time in custody has been more onerous than for the average inmate because of his age ... [which] I accept."
The judge instructed that Nichols was to be released to parole on December 14, 2023.
