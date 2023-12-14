Port Macquarie News
Elderly Camden Haven man convicted of sexual touching released on parole

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
December 15 2023 - 10:48am
Port Macquarie Courthouse. File picture
Ninety-year-old Camden Haven man Derek Edward Nichols has avoided more time behind bars following his sentencing for sexually touching another person without consent.

