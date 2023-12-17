School zoning changes coming in 2024

Schools throughout Port Macquarie will be assigned new intake areas as of 2024.
The decision comes after the department of education has recognised the need to adapt to the region's population surge, which has put increasing pressure on schools as they near their capacity.
Principal of Belle Property Port Macquarie, Sue Jogever, said the exponential growth of the region comes down to the plethora of benefits it offers.
With pristine weather, high quality infrastructure, excellent education and a considerably lower cost of living than in major cities, Port Macquarie has become an attractive place to settle down.
The growth that the region has experienced however, has meant the department of education has had to adjust the schools intake zones.
The presence of certain reputable schools certainly influences where they are looking to purchase, according to Mrs Jogever.
"Affluent families often seek homes in zones with highly regarded schools, which can lead to increased demand and higher property values in those areas," she said.
"We have had clients that wanted to purchase in specific school zones."
Port Macquarie Public School, Hastings Public School, Westport Public School, Hastings Secondary College Port Macquarie Campus and Hastings Secondary College Westport Campus, will all be affected by the zoning changes.
Due to the changes students may be designated to a school that is not their closest.
According to the Department of Education, this may be necessary to help balance enrolment numbers.
Despite the changes, students who are already in enrolled in a school will not be required to leave.
They will, however, have the option to change to their newly designated local school if it is more convenient or preferred.
Families who are living in an area subject to a zoning change will either be redesignated a new local school or be located within a shared intake zone
The zoning for Westport Public School will increase to include families living east of Ocean Drive and north of Hastings River Drive, who's local school has been Port Macquarie up until the changes.
Those who live north of Swift Street and south of Hill Street will be redesignated from Port Macquarie Public School to Hastings Public School.
Secondary colleges across the region are subject to the changes with families west of Grant Street and east of Kooloonbung Creek redesignated from Hastings Secondary College Port Macquarie Campus to Hastings Secondary College Westport Campus.
The intake area for the secondary colleges have also been extended.
Hastings Secondary College Westport Campus' intake area will extend to Koala Street and align with the current Port Macquarie Public School intake area boundary.
While the intake area for Hastings Secondary College Port Macquarie Campus will extend south to align with Tacking Point Public School intake area.
A shared intake area will be implemented for families who reside north of Hill Street and east of Lord Street, allowing students to enrol at either Port Macquarie Public School or Hastings Public School.
If the local school for a family's area changes and they already have children enrolled in a school that was formally in their zone, they are able to enrol siblings in the same school.
However, families who lived out of area when they enrolled their kids and remain living out of area after this change may need to enrol younger siblings in the new local school.
These parents can still apply as a non-local enrolment.
The application will be considered on a case-by-case basis in line with the department's enrolment policy.
To find out what the local school in your area is visit: schoolfinder.education.nsw.gov.au
